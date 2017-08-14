Caught Running Fake News, CNN Now Claims Trump Condemnation “Tepid"

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

After falsely claiming President Trump didn’t condemn the Charlottesville violence when in fact he did, CNN is now backpedaling by claiming the president’s response was “tepid.”

Let that sink in: First the network claimed he didn’t condemn at all, but now they’re saying he did, albeit “tepidly.”

“Trump’s tepid condemnation of neo-Nazis disappoints the world,” declared CNN’s Frida Ghitis. “…Despite the White House claim that Trump’s statement in fact included criticism of white supremacists and neo-Nazis, many Europeans had little patience for the fuzzy language.”

