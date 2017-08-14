Caught Running Fake News, CNN Now Claims Trump Condemnation “Tepid"

After falsely claiming President Trump didn’t condemn the Charlottesville violence when in fact he did, CNN is now backpedaling by claiming the president’s response was “tepid.”

Let that sink in: First the network claimed he didn’t condemn at all, but now they’re saying he did, albeit “tepidly.”

“Trump’s tepid condemnation of neo-Nazis disappoints the world,” declared CNN’s Frida Ghitis. “…Despite the White House claim that Trump’s statement in fact included criticism of white supremacists and neo-Nazis, many Europeans had little patience for the fuzzy language.”

