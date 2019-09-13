CAVE MAN: Tommy Robinson FINALLY Released From Prison

RIGHT Wing activist Tommy Robinson has been released from prison after a ten-week stretch inside Belmarsh prison, and fans have described his new get-up as ‘bougie caveman’. 

The 36-year-old told reporters outside the prison: “First stop, hairdressers.”

Tommy spent his whole sentence in solitary confinement.

He was held in a “vast isolation block” where other prisoners such as Islamic Extremist Abu Hamza and Anjem Choudary were held.

Sources told Politicalite that Tommy will “take a month off” to spend time with his wife and children and his next moves will be revealed “in the coming weeks.”


The delusional leftists afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome can’t stop projecting their own sins and guilt on the right.


Related Articles

FBI Finally Agrees To Name Saudi Official Who Helped 9/11 Attackers

FBI Finally Agrees To Name Saudi Official Who Helped 9/11 Attackers

World News
Comments
EU Called "Fascist" For Creating 'Commissioner for Protecting our European Way of Life' Role

EU Called “Fascist” For Creating ‘Commissioner for Protecting our European Way of Life’ Role

World News
Comments

Burger King Removes “Ham” From “Hamburger” to Avoid Offending Muslims

World News
comments

Poll: Majority Of Brits (Including A Third Of Remainers) Want Brexit Vote Respected

World News
comments

Firefighter Mascot Removed For Not Being Inclusive Enough

World News
comments

Comments