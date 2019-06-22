Cave: Trump Delays ICE Mass Deportations Of Illegals For 2 Weeks 'At Request of Democrats'

President Trump blinked ahead of a scheduled ICE mass raid slated to begin Monday, tweeting that he’d delayed the operation for two weeks in hopes of finding a bipartisan solution.

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

Why Trump believes the Democrats would be suddenly willing to work with Republicans on border security – and in two weeks – remains unclear.

Trump told reporters Saturday before departing for Camp David that the millions of illegal aliens will be “removed from the country.”

“These are people that came into the country illegally – they’ve been served and gone through a process of the courts. They have to be removed from the country, and they will be removed from the country,” Trump said.

“Everybody that came into the country illegally will be brought out of the country, very legally.”

“Some cities are going to fight it, but if you notice they’re generally high crime cities. If you look at Chicago… many of those cities are sanctuary cities and they’re high-crime cities,” Trump added.

The security of the upcoming ICE deportation operation had been somewhat compromised after details of the plan were leaked to the press, reportedly by acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

“This leak, which I know where the leak came from, I think we all know where the leak came from,” former ICE Director Thomas Homan said Saturday. “That story only benefits one person. Put these officers at greater risk of harm. I know the president said we’re going to do an operation, one million people in a week. He didn’t give the location. He didn’t give the number of targets.”

