CBC Accused of Sexualizing Children After Promoting 'Drag Kids' Documentary

Canadian broadcaster CBC was accused of sexualizing children after it promoted a new documentary about “drag kids”.

The clip, which was tweeted out by the ‘CBC Kids’ account, shows numerous minors talking about their ‘drag’ alter-egos while one of them, a 12-year-old, performs what some complained were sexually suggestive dance moves.

“What’s it like to be a KID #DRAGQUEEN? @CBCKidsNews spoke with the four stars of CBC’s new #DragKids documentary to find out what #drag is, and why they do it,” stated the tweet.

The backlash was pretty swift.

“The parents of these kids, and the producers of this documentary, should be in prison for child abuse,” commented Mark Dice.

The parents of these kids, and the producers of this documentary, should be in prison for child abuse. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 5, 2019

“Wondering when CBC will be debuting a new child beauty pageant series, toddlers in tiaras, maybe? It’s performance art, right? Totally age appropriate and not at all an invitation to exploit or sexualize children,” remarked another Twitter user.

Wondering when CBC will be debuting a new child beauty pageant series, toddlers in tiaras, maybe? It's performance art, right? Totally age appropriate and not at all an invitation to exploit or sexualize children. — Free Think Radio (@FreethinkRadio) July 4, 2019

“Nice @CBCkids, real nice. Are we training kids to be strippers and pole dancers now?” asked another.

Nice @CBCkids, real nice. Are we training kids to be strippers and pole dancers now?

Arrest those parents and #defundCBC. — Debbi Teplitz-Dobler (@Mrs_Teplitz) July 4, 2019

“Why is the @CBC exploiting children & sexualizing them. Is this solely to push their agenda?” asked another.

Why is the @CBC exploiting children & sexualizing them. Is this solely to push their agenda? When I was 12 I wanted to be Batman. Would you have considered doing a documentary on this?#DefundCBC — My_Own_Opinions 🇨🇦 (@My_Own_Opinions) July 4, 2019

As we have previously highlighted, 12-year-old ‘drag queen kid’ Desmond is Amazing has been relentlessly promoted by mainstream networks in America.

His mother recently told an Australian TV show, “I don’t understand what the controversy is” after being asked about Desmond performing at a gay club while patrons threw money at him.

As we reported last week, an admitted pedophile and convicted child porn peddler also wrote an a blog post in which he described 12-year-old Desmond as “hot”.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————