CBO: In 2018 Obamacare Premiums Projected to Increase 15%

Next year, average benchmark premiums for Obamacare plans are expected to rise 15 percent more than they did this year, according to projections from the Congressional Budget Office.

“In 2018, the agencies project, the average benchmark premium will be roughly 15 percent higher than it was in 2017, largely because of short-term market uncertainty—in particular, insurers’ uncertainty about whether federal funding for certain subsidies that are currently available will continue to be provided,” the budget office explains.

Additionally, premiums for benchmark plans are expected to rise an average of 5 percent each year from 2017 through 2027.

The budget office projects that average premiums will total $3,400 for a 21 year old, $4,800 for a 45 year old, and $9,800 for a 64 year old this year.

Read more


Related Articles

Video: Bernie Sanders Admits Obamacare Will Bankrupt America

Video: Bernie Sanders Admits Obamacare Will Bankrupt America

Health
Comments
Whole Foods 'Free-Range' Chicken Supplier Said to Actually Run Factory Farm

Whole Foods ‘Free-Range’ Chicken Supplier Said to Actually Run Factory Farm

Health
Comments

CBO: ObamaCare uncertainty will lead to 15 percent hike in premiums

Health
Comments

Researchers Uncover Mechanism Behind Calorie Restriction and Lengthened Lifespan

Health
Comments

Government Steals Your Money To Kill Babies

Health
Comments

Comments