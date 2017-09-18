CBO: In 2018 Obamacare Premiums Projected to Increase 15%

Next year, average benchmark premiums for Obamacare plans are expected to rise 15 percent more than they did this year, according to projections from the Congressional Budget Office.

“In 2018, the agencies project, the average benchmark premium will be roughly 15 percent higher than it was in 2017, largely because of short-term market uncertainty—in particular, insurers’ uncertainty about whether federal funding for certain subsidies that are currently available will continue to be provided,” the budget office explains.

Additionally, premiums for benchmark plans are expected to rise an average of 5 percent each year from 2017 through 2027.

The budget office projects that average premiums will total $3,400 for a 21 year old, $4,800 for a 45 year old, and $9,800 for a 64 year old this year.

