CBO: ObamaCare uncertainty will lead to 15 percent hike in premiums

Premiums for ObamaCare’s benchmark silver plans will increase by an average of 15 percent in 2018, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated in a new report released Thursday.

CBO blamed the premium hikes on “short-term market uncertainty.”

Insurers have pleaded for more certainty on key ObamaCare payments called cost-sharing reduction subsidies, which reimburse them for giving discounts to low-income patients.

The Trump administration has made the payments on a month-to-month basis, but insurers want them funded on a long-term basis.

