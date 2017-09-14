CBO: ObamaCare uncertainty will lead to 15 percent hike in premiums

Image Credits: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images.

Premiums for ObamaCare’s benchmark silver plans will increase by an average of 15 percent in 2018, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated in a new report released Thursday.

CBO blamed the premium hikes on “short-term market uncertainty.”

Insurers have pleaded for more certainty on key ObamaCare payments called cost-sharing reduction subsidies, which reimburse them for giving discounts to low-income patients.

The Trump administration has made the payments on a month-to-month basis, but insurers want them funded on a long-term basis.

