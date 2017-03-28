CBS Anchor Under Fire for Censoring Hannity Interview

CBS Sunday Morning special contributor Ted Koppel is well-known for his promotion of state-sponsored talking points during his 25-year long career as the anchor of ABC’s Nightline.

Now Koppel is back in the headlines after interviewing Fox News’ Sean Hannity on CBS Sunday Morning and not airing the full segment.

During the recorded interview, Hannity asked Koppel if he thought that he (Hannity) was bad for America.

“Yeah, in the long haul I think that you and all of these opinion shows [are bad],” Koppel responded. Hannity fired back quickly by saying, “That’s sad Ted.”

During the melee, Koppel maintained that because Hannity and others are so good at what they do they have been able to attract a “significantly more influential” audience. Which is exactly what Koppel has been doing now for decades — it’s their modus operandi — Koppel has literally tried to reverse the narrative.

Koppel, who is also a friend of former Nazi war criminal and political scientist Henry Kissinger also told Hannity, “You have attracted people who are determined that ideology is more important than facts.”

In response to Koppel’s absolute ludicrous remarks to Hannity on CBS’ Sunday Morning, Political blogger Michelle Malkin appeared on the Sean Hannity Show Monday to speak with Hannity about the situation.

On the broadcast, Hannity pointed out to Malkin how his reply to Koppel’s first question during Sunday’s interview will likely be censored along with the rest of his comments.

“So Ted asked the first question — I give the answer [and he goes] — ‘None of that is going to air.'”

“I says, so why am I sitting here. Who does an interview and says, ‘We are not going to air any of that?,'” Hannity questioned.

Malkin raised a proverbial “toast” to Hannity for exposing what she calls the “walking dead liberal media decrepit elitists.”

Malkin maintained it was well worth Hannity’s time to do the interview and wants people to put pressure on CBS to release it in its entirety.

“This is a very teachable moment in liberal history because you have this ancient gatekeeper, Ted Koppel, telling you, wagging your finger, that you, Sean Hannity, are bad for America while he, Ted Koppel, and all of his Fourth Estate colleagues are the ones who can only be entrusted for delivering the proper amount of news and opinion to America.”

“We’re the ones who support diversity, true diversity, in the media marketplace… Shame on him,” the popular blogger told Hannity.

Malkin made it clear that it’s a “double standard” in the leftist media because people need to “judge the totality” of the full interview, which they are withholding.

To “deborrow” Koppels own phrase, Malkin said, “Come on! Look at the whole entire history of liberal ideology being more important than facts.”

“These people are the enemies of true transparency and a vibrant marketplace in the media,” Malkin told Hannity.