CBS: Andrew McCabe Says Discussions About Wiretapping Trump, Removing Him Were Serious

Conversations about Rod Rosenstein wearing a wire to secretly tape the president of the United States came up more than once and were serious, former Acting Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told CBS’s Scott Pelley.

McCabe, sitting for a “60 Minutes” interview, told Pelley that he and other officials also discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office.

Pelley appeared on the CBS “This Morning” news set Thursday to describe the “most illuminating and surprising thing” to emerge from his interview with McCabe:

