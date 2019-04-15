CBS Drama ‘The Good Fight’ Tweet with ’Assassinate Trump’ Sparks Calls for Secret Service Investigation

CBS crime drama The Good Fight tweeted an image on Friday from a recent episode, entitled, “The One Where Diane Joins the Resistance.” The image showed a character pointing to a list of “target words” that included the phrases “Assassinate President Trump” and “Eliminate Mar-a-Lago.” The tweet, which has since been deleted, sparked backlash among Twitter users, many of whom reported CBS to the Secret Service.

The official CBS Twitter account for The Good Fight asked viewers if they had noticed any “Easter eggs” within the “target words” from the Mach episode.

“Hmmm… some of those target words look a little familiar. Did you catch any easter eggs in this scene from The One Where Diane Joins The Resistance? #TheGoodFight” tweetedthe account on Friday.

The image garnered widespread backlash among Twitter users, who then reported the tweet to the Secret Service.

“Threatening the President of the United States is a federal felony under United States Code Title 18, Section 871. It consists of knowingly and willfully mailing or otherwise making ‘any threat to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict bodily harm upon the President’” said one Twitter user in a reply to the CBS account.

Read more


Related Articles

BOOKER: Releasing illegals into sanctuary cities would make US ‘less safe’

BOOKER: Releasing illegals into sanctuary cities would make US ‘less safe’

U.S. News
Comments
30 Extremely Bizarre “Florida Man” Stories That Prove That America Is In Far More Trouble Than We Thought

30 Extremely Bizarre “Florida Man” Stories That Prove That America Is In Far More Trouble Than We Thought

U.S. News
Comments

REALLY RICH: Trump Campaign Already Has $40 million War Chest

U.S. News
comments

Cher Suddenly Doesn’t Support Mass Immigration After Trump’s ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Threat

U.S. News
comments

Roger Stone Asks Judge To Dismiss Case, Wants Unredacted Copy Of Mueller Report

U.S. News
comments

Comments