CBS Exec: No Sympathy for ‘Republican Gun Toter’ Country Music Fans

Image Credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

A CBS legal executive allegedly expressed callous sentiments on Facebook towards victims of the Las Vegas shooting massacre which left dozens dead Sunday.

“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing,” CBS vice president of strategic transactions, Hayley Geftman-Gold, reportedly wrote on Facebook, apparently referencing the Sandy Hook shooting.

“I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often are Republican gun toters,” Geftman-Gold’s comments read.

Screeshots of Geftman-Gold’s Facebook profile shows she currently works as “VP, Senior Counsel, Strategic Transactions at CBS,” as well as “VP Business Affairs at Take-Two Interactive,” a video game company.

“CBS is looking into the matter,” a network spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News.

Geftman-Gold’s comments come in the wake of a bloody shooting on the Las Vegas strip Sunday at a country music festival outside the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino which left some 58 dead and over 500 injured.

Police identified Mesquite, Texas, resident Stephen Paddock, 64, as the shooter, but have yet to name a motive.

The CBS exec’s comments are just one of many vile remarks made by leftists in the wake of the worst mass shooting in US history, and are reflective of Democrats’ need to immediately politicize tragedies to push anti-Trump agendas.

In another instance, a woman identified as a “teacher” prayed Trump supporters were killed.


