CBS News Chief Foreign Correspondent Admits Journalists Have Become "Political Activists"

Lara Logan, chief foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News, admits that journalists have abandoned any pretense of objectivity and become “political activists”.

During an interview with the Mike Drop podcast, Logan agreed with host Mike Ritland that the media had become hyper-partisan in favor of Democrats and that this was a disaster for America.

“The media everywhere is mostly liberal, not just the U.S.,” said Logan, adding that this made it impossible for the viewer to tell if they were being deceived at any given moment.

“How do you know you’re being lied to? How do you know you’re being manipulated? How do you know there’s something not right with the coverage? When they simplify it all [and] there’s no grey. It’s all one way. Well, life isn’t like that. If it doesn’t match real life, it’s probably not. Something’s wrong. For example, all the coverage on Trump all the time is negative. … That’s a distortion of the way things go in real life.”

Acknowledging that, “One ideological perspective on everything never leads to an open free diverse tolerant society,” Logan said that many of today’s journalists are in fact lobbyists for far-left political narratives.

“Although the media has historically always been left-leaning, we’ve abandoned our pretense — or at least the effort — to be objective, today. … We’ve become political activists, and some could argue propagandists, and there’s some merit to that.”

The war correspondent noted that this heavily weighted bias in favor of leftist perspectives was distorting reality.

“When you turn on your computer, or you walk past the TV, or you see a newspaper headline in the grocery store If they’re all saying the same thing, the weight of that convinces you that it’s true,” said Logan. “You don’t question it, because everyone is saying it.”

Logan also blasted news reports that were based on single anonymous government sources, asserting “That’s not journalism, it’s horseshit,” while demanding that journalists are more accountable.

“Responsibility for fake news begins with us,” she said.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.