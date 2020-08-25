CBS News Describes Kenosha Riots as “Peaceful”

After widespread looting, fires, violence and other destruction for a second night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, CBS News anchor Gayle King described the riots as “peaceful.”

Yes, really.

In yet another startling example of how the media is deliberately burying the bedlam unfolding on American streets every single night, the news network downplayed the violence and even suggested it was justified.

King claimed the riots were in fact “a second day of peaceful protests, which is what the Black Lives Matter is really about.”

A second day of peaceful protests gave way to clashes overnight in Wisconsin. This comes after 29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back by police as he tried to get into his car. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.@MolaReports has the latest. pic.twitter.com/4Ljb0hZFq0 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 25, 2020

As anyone with eyes and ears knows by now, Black Lives Matter is not “peaceful” and never has been.

“It’s not clear if those setting fires were involved in the initial demonstrations,” said King, again suggesting with no evidence whatsoever that those engaging in arson and violence at a BLM riot had nothing to do with BLM.

King then claimed that the protests spontaneously “gave way to clashes” as night fell, suggesting that this just happened by accident when in reality it was BLM agitators who chose to engineer these “clashes.”

Reporter Mola Lenghi then made more excuses for the rioters, telling viewers, “setting this truck on fire right here behind me is how some protesters have responded to the authorities’ use of stun grenades, [and] of tear gas.”

“Peaceful…gave way to clashes,” responded Buck Sexton. “No, thugs and lunatics engaged in riots, arson, and looting- which everyone was expecting- because the mainstream media is full of cowards who pay for their houses in the Hamptons by running cover for BLM criminality on behalf of the DNC.”

“Peaceful…gave way to clashes” No, thugs and lunatics engaged in riots, arson, and looting- which everyone was expecting- because the mainstream media is full of cowards who pay for their houses in the Hamptons by running cover for BLM criminality on behalf of the DNC https://t.co/EuOULtjd5f — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 25, 2020

“Read the tweet then watch the footage,” commented Rep. Paul Gosar.

Read the tweet then watch the footage https://t.co/9VD9l7Fb4S — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) August 25, 2020

I’ll leave a selection of videos below and leave it up to the reader to decide whether the riots were “peaceful” or whether CBS News is lying once again.

HOLY SH*#: while interviewing this #BLM rioter in Kinosha he pulls out a real pistol and points it at my camera while explaining what we would do to cops if they rolled up on us right now It’s been a while since I had a gun pointed at me even if it was just to make a point pic.twitter.com/hjQqO9Ccbb — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

Kenosha earlier pic.twitter.com/8Q0kPC94mD — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) August 25, 2020

Those lamps represent systemic racism. pic.twitter.com/bnZutPLPHZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

“There’s families trapped in those apartments.” Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/vIRbtjmkLy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

Rioters in Kenosha stole a police vehicle. pic.twitter.com/wH6tjYbffT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

This is the new normal. Rioters destroy car dealership in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/BN92PFTzGr — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

Rioters in Kenosha are pulling down street lights and stomping on cars. pic.twitter.com/rK2NE6huvh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

Whole city blocks are on fire in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/8MNUS0Nair — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

Kenosha rioters loot mattresses from a furniture store. Reparations for centuries of oppression. pic.twitter.com/a9iYDbawam — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

Rioters take out their frustrations against systemic racism and colonialism on parked cars in Kenosha, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/9SwReBF35M — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

More buildings in Kenosha burn. Rioters promised more violence and its only just midnight. pic.twitter.com/cW2BVpnMWE — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

Kenosha rioters knocked out one of their own with a falling street lamp. pic.twitter.com/Ht4jIKQmvq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

Battle rages on between the National Guard and Black Lives Matter rioters in front of the courthouse in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/eawsng2irl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

The Department of Corrections building in Kenosha is completely ablaze. pic.twitter.com/ugC6hBtSMz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

BLM rioters in #Kenosha are smashing cars one-by-one. pic.twitter.com/vG3AZUObqN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 25, 2020

Masked BLM rioters are smashing up cars using bats in #Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/4pe01R938U — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 25, 2020

BLM rioters break into a public building and set it on fire in #Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/Am4GxZf89n — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 25, 2020

