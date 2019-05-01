CBS News, NYT Reporter Suggest U.S. Scrap Free Speech In Favor Of New Zealand-Style Censorship

CBS News released a propaganda segment on Monday featuring New York Times tech reporter Cecilia Kang where they suggested the US government could do an end run around the First Amendment through strict “regulations” in order to suppress “hate speech” and “misinformation” online.

Both the CBS News host and NYT reporter Cecilia Kang said the US should look to countries like Australia, New Zealand, Germany and India — which do not have free speech — as models for suppressing free speech on the internet.

Here’s the full segment:

As I reported in November 2018, the New York Times editorial board wrote a propaganda piece comparing right-wingers to jihadists and demanded authoritarian censorship of the internet to stop the spread of “toxic ideas.”

The New York Times last year hired virulent anti-white racist Sarah Jeong in August 2018 as their lead technology writer and made her a member of their editorial board.

Jeong’s Twitter feed featured her attacking “dumbass f**king white people” for “marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants.”


An FBI report ties the radical leftist Antifa with a drug cartel scheme at the southern border. Alex explains that he has been sounding the alarm about the dangers of Antifa for a very long time.

She also said she gets a sick “joy” out of “being cruel to old white men” and wondered if white people’s light skin is a sign they’re “only fit to live underground like groveling goblins.”

The New York Times said they were aware of her anti-white tweets when they hired her and argued her tweets were justified because some trolls called her mean names on the internet.

While journos love to act as though they’re crusaders for free speech and a free press, as we saw over the weekend during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, they’re actually the biggest crusaders against free speech and the free press in America and throughout the West.


Related Articles

CNN Just Had Its Worst Month For Viewers in 4 Years

CNN Just Had Its Worst Month For Viewers in 4 Years

U.S. News
Comments
Ilhan Omar: "This is Not Going to be the Country of White People"

Ilhan Omar: “This is Not Going to be the Country of White People”

U.S. News
Comments

Poll: Three Quarters Of Americans Hate Sanders’ Plan To Let Prisoners Vote

U.S. News
comments

Report: Mueller Objected to Barr’s Report Rollout But Did Not Say It Was Inaccurate

U.S. News
comments

Homelessness In New York City Is The Worst That It Has Ever Been

U.S. News
comments

Comments