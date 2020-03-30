CBS News Uses Footage of "Worst Hit" Hospital in Italy While Describing New York Coronavirus Outbreak

CBS News is under fire for using footage of the “worst hit” hospital in Bergamo, Italy to illustrate a report about the coronavirus outbreak in New York.

The comparison clip shows a Sky News report from March 22nd in which the reporter states, “This is the main hospital in Bergamo in Lombardy province,” describing it as “the most hard hit of hospitals.”

Three days later, CBS News aired a report with a chyron that read, “America’s Epicenter – New York now accounts for more than half of U.S. cases.”

However, the footage used is identical to the hospital in Bergamo broadcast by Sky News.

When talking about the Coronavirus outbreak in New York City, @CBSNews aired footage of a hospital in Italy. Especially in times of a crisis where people are already in a panic, the Media needs to give accurate information. Irresponsible.

pic.twitter.com/k2C8GWFS2J — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 30, 2020

“When talking about the Coronavirus outbreak in New York City, @CBSNews aired footage of a hospital in Italy,” tweeted Benny Johnson.

“Especially in times of a crisis where people are already in a panic, the Media needs to give accurate information. Irresponsible,” he added.

Bergamo is the epicenter of the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the world where more people have died than anywhere else in the world, including China.

The city has suffered over 8,000 COVID-19 cases with a population of just 122,000 people.

