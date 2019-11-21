CBS Program Asks About Six-Year-Olds Being Taught How to Masturbate

CBS’ daytime talk show The Talk asked Twitter users on Thursday their thoughts on giving six-year-olds mandatory lessons on how to masturbate.

In a Twitter post that seemed to come out of left field, The Talk’s official Twitter account asked followers to sound off on six-year-olds receiving “compulsory self-touching lessons.”

Children as young as six are to be given compulsory self-touching lessons that will teach them about touching or ‘stimulating’ their own genitals. 🗣What do you think? — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) November 21, 2019

“Children as young as six are to be given compulsory self-touching lessons that will teach them about touching or ‘stimulating’ their own genitals,” the post reads. “What do you think?”

Fortunately, nearly every comment responding to the post condemned the lessons.

This is SICKENING ! — Anita Smith (@ashannabea) November 21, 2019 pic.twitter.com/NatDogmJrI — Yvonne Chase 🇧🇸 (@ItsYvonneChase) November 21, 2019 No way. It's a private activity that kids figure out all on their own. I can't imagine a reason to do this, or a way to do it that wouldn't be super inappropriate, and awkward for the kids. Who thought of this and why? — Cathy Jeanne McGuinness (@JoyFelize) November 21, 2019 HELL NO — BOOTS (@bwpevey) November 21, 2019

One Twitter user said the idea seemed kinda “molest-y.”

Children naturally explore themselves, and that is a normal thing for them to do. What is not normal, and highly inappropriate is giving them "self-touching lessons". It seems far too .. molest-y to me. — TrueFeminist (@Truewhimsical7) November 21, 2019

The tweet’s premise likely stemmed from recent reports out of the UK covering Warwickshire County’s implementation of a program called “All About Me,” a lesson plan that would teach children as young as six the “self-stimulation” lessons.

Back in September, The Daily Mail reported parents within the district, which contains some 241 schools, were appalled to learn about the lessons.

From one parent:

‘My wife cried the first time she read what was going to be in the lessons,’ said Mr Seymour, 38. ‘This sexualisation of our children is just totally inappropriate. They are calling it self-touching and they won’t use the term masturbation, but when you read it that’s exactly what they’re talking about.

‘We don’t want to start picket lines and wave banners. We’re just an ordinary family. I think many families who had seen these lesson plans would feel the same way we did.’

By the way, overhaul your body’s cellular engine with our fan-favorite DNA Force Plus!