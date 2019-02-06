CBS State of Union Poll: 72% of Viewers Agree With President Trump Ideas on Immigration

Image Credits: CJCS / Flickr.

It is going to be harder for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to work against funding border security after tonight. 

President Donald Trump’s State of The Union speech was measured by CBS after delivery.  The results were initally tweeted:

♦ 76 percent of CBS viewers approved of what they heard in President Trump’s speech;

♦ 72 percent of CBS viewers said they approved of President Trump’s SOTU ideas for immigration.

[Full Poll Results Here]


Join Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew for this live special broadcast watching and analyzing President Trump’s State of the Union address.


Related Articles

Ocasio-Cortez Failed to Applaud Stopping Sex Trafficking of Girls, Kamala Harris Shook Her Head

Ocasio-Cortez Failed to Applaud Stopping Sex Trafficking of Girls, Kamala Harris Shook Her Head

U.S. News
Comments
Video: CNN Sh*ts On It's On SOTU Poll For Second Year Running

Video: CNN Sh*ts On It’s On SOTU Poll For Second Year Running

U.S. News
Comments

Republican senator expects to have Mueller report ‘within a month’

U.S. News
comments

Grumpy Bernie Sanders Reacts After Donald Trump Slams Socialism

U.S. News
comments

GAVIN MCINNES: Suit against SPLC precursor to action against socials

U.S. News
comments

Comments