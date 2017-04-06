CBS Suggests Trump to Blame for Syrian 'Crime Against Humanity'

CBS Evening News anchor Scott Pelley suggested last night that the alleged chemical attack in Syria on Tuesday was the fault of President Trump.

From NewsBusters:

The country’s emotions ran high as horrific images flooded in from Syria on Tuesday, where dictator Bashar al-Assad killed dozens and wounded hundreds more in a chemical weapon attack on his own people. “Even by the horrors of the Syrian civil war, what happened today will stand out as a crime against humanity,” was the first sentence uttered by Anchor Scott Pelley as CBS Evening News came on the air. But he then seemed to insinuate that the blame rested at President Trump’s feet.

“The attack came five days after the Trump administration signaled that the Syrian dictator would not be held accountable for the slaughter of his people,” stated a very serious Pelley, “The Trump administration said Bashar al-Assad could remain in power, a reversal of Obama-era policy that said Assad had to go.” “Despite the appeasing change in his policy, Mr. Trump blamed today’s attack on President Obama calling it a ‘Consequence of the past administration’s weakness,’” he continued to chide.

There’s no reason to believe Assad decided for to gas his own people for kicks while they’re actively winning the war.

For Trump to run with this story without hard evidence is a huge mistake, just as it was a mistake to give any credence to the phony “Russia hacked our election” scam.

Previous gas attacks in Syria were highly questionable and/or total frauds.

While the lying media is saying Assad gassed his own people because Trump gave him tacit permission, Russia’s Ministry of Defense says the latest gassing was the result of a rebel chemical weapons facility being bombed by the Syrian army.

We don’t know the actual cause, but we do know who benefits from such an attack and it’s not Assad.