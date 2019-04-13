CBS TV Show Advocates Using Political Violence

UPDATE: CBS deleted the tweet and the video. A back-up version can be seen below.

A promo clip for the CBS legal drama show The Good Fight openly advocates using violence to silence political opinions.

The video features an African-American man walking through the scene of what appears to be a violent demonstration or a riot.

The man says that he previously did not advocate violence, but then saw a video of alt-right leader Richard Spencer being punched in the face and changed his mind.

“Some speech requires a more visceral response,” he states, adding that the Overton Window (the frame of acceptable opinions) is only maintained by “some enforcement”.

“So yeah, this is enforcement. It’s time to punch a few Nazis,” he adds.

The clip then cuts to demonstrators being violent while another man with a baseball bat jumps on top of a vehicle.

Given that many on the far-left think that literally everyone who disagrees with their warped view of the world is a “Nazi,” the term has lost all meaning.

This is merely a dog whistle for fringe extremist Antifa groups who have engaged in political violence against Trump supporters, people carrying American flags, and all manner of other innocent targets who were not “Nazis”.

The clip is also clearly a violation of Twitter’s rules, which state, “You may not make specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm, death, or disease of an individual or group of people.”

