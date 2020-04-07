CBS Tweets Nurse's Phony Story About Being Forced to Treat Coronavirus Patients Without a Mask

CBS News posted a video of a crying nurse who claimed she was forced to quit her job after being asked to work in a coronavirus ICU without a face mask, only for it to emerge that the woman hadn’t worked at the hospital for over a year.

“In tears, a nurse says she quit her job after she was asked to work in a coronavirus ICU without a face mask: “America is not prepared, and nurses are not being protected,” stated the text accompanying the video posted by CBS News, which received over 8 million views on Twitter.

In tears, a nurse says she quit her job after she was asked to work in a coronavirus ICU without a face mask: “America is not prepared, and nurses are not being protected” https://t.co/ywoSuLOPYP pic.twitter.com/S5BsnlO5nt — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 5, 2020

The network appeared to have conducted no research into the claim whatsoever, as it was quickly revealed that the woman was an Instagram “influencer” who hadn’t been at the hospital “for over a year” according to her own Facebook post.

Four days into the job and 90% are dying and on ventilators. Notice she admits information TRIGGERS her. Ya, think? pic.twitter.com/ANbDCFOhiz — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) April 6, 2020

The woman, Imaris Vera, also said that she suffered from anxiety and bi-polar depression and had been triggered by the coronavirus “information overload.”

CBS’ later responded to their own tweet by stating, “The hospital, Northwestern Medicine, acknowledged that Imaris Vera had quit her job, but referred CBS News to Vera as to the details of why.”

Bernie Sanders’ staff didn’t bother to check the veracity of the story either before tweeting it out to the Senator’s 9.5 million followers and calling on the on the Department of Labor to respond by issuing emergency workplace standards

“Nurses and medical workers are working tirelessly with inadequate protection gear, and they are the real heroes. For an Instagram “influencer” to deliberately misrepresent her career for the instant glorification of internet fame is sickening,” writes Chrissy Clark.

Another Twitter user posted a video of the same woman talking about coronavirus while acting noticeably less upset.

Another person compared her story to that of Jussie Smollett.

Also in the ICU at the time was: pic.twitter.com/aZdeYhrZxZ — 💀💀💀 (@Logicagnostic) April 7, 2020

