CDC Admits in Federal Court It Does Not Have Studies to Support Claim 'Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism'

The Center for Disease Control admitted in a federal lawsuit that is has no scientific studies to support its claim that vaccines given to infants don’t cause autism.

The lawsuit, filed by the non-profit Informed Consent Action Network, sought for the CDC to present evidence to back up the claim on its official website that “Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism.”

From ICAN’s press release:

The CDC claims on its website that “Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism.” Despite this claim, studies have found between 40% and 70% of parents with an autistic child continue to blame vaccines for their child’s autism, typically pointing to vaccines given during the first six months of life.

In the summer of 2019, ICAN submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the CDC for “All studies relied upon by CDC to claim that the DTaP vaccine does not cause autism.”

Despite months of demands, the CDC failed to produce a single study in response to these FOIA requests.

ICAN was therefore forced to sue the CDC in federal court, where the CDC finally conceded, in a stipulation signed by a Federal court judge, that it has no studies to support that any of these vaccines do not cause autism.

