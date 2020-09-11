In a Facebook post offering advice to those on the West Coast who are suffering under immense wildfires, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention advised that those in areas impacted by smoke pollution do not wear the same masks they use to protect against the spread of COVID-19, as the burned materials that smoke particles consist of are actually smaller than the airborne saliva from a person’s mouth that carries COVID-19.

“Cloth masks that are used to slow the spread of COVID-19 offer little protection against wildfire smoke,” CDC representatives wrote on Facebook as the wildfires emerged as a threat. “They do not catch small particles found in wildfire smoke that can harm your health.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



Alex Jones exposes the ‘kill switch’ hidden in the mandatory vaccines Bill Gates is pushing on the public. On their web page, Wildfire Smoke and COVID-19, the CDC explains that, with no added emphasis from National File, “Cloth masks will not protect you from wildfire smoke.” “Although N95 respirators do provide protection from wildfire smoke,” the CDC explains, “They might be in short supply as frontline healthcare workers use them during the pandemic.” This new information from the CDC seems to underscore recent reporting by National File, that exposed how a doctor use a nicotine vape product to test several common and popular types of face mask, and revealed that thick clouds of water vapor escape each of the masks, including a model similar to the coveted N95 respirator face mask. Due to the massive number of fires along the West Coast, the entire city of San Francisco has plunged into an eerie orange-red twilight that experts say is due to the massive amount of smoke preventing blue light from reaching through the atmosphere and only allowing the yellow-red-orange part of the spectrum to reach the Earth’s surface.

San Francisco: 10am. Simply. Bizarre. “Smoke particles scatter blue light & only allow yellow-orange-red light to reach the surface, causing skies to look orange.” – Air Quality District (video from @LombardiHimself) @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/HZgVFvBLbk — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) September 9, 2020

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!