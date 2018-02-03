CDC: Flu Outbreak Worsens, Hospitalizations Highest In Decade

Image Credits: SilasCamargo/Pixabay.

The U.S. flu outbreak worsened over the past week as more people headed to doctors’ offices and emergency rooms, with hospitalizations at the highest in nearly 10 years, U.S. health officials said on Friday.

Sixteen children died of the flu in the week ended Jan. 27, bringing total pediatric deaths to 53 for the season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly report.

Out of every 100,000 people in the general population, an estimated 51.4 have been hospitalized for the flu, surpassing the rate in the last severe season of 2014-2015, when 710,000 were hospitalized and 148 children died. Adults aged 65 or older had the most hospitalizations, followed by those aged 50 to 64 and children below 5.

Read more


Related Articles

Study: Cell Phones Cause Tumors in Rats

Study: Cell Phones Cause Tumors in Rats

Health
Comments
Words of Wisdom Uttered by Dying Children

Words of Wisdom Uttered by Dying Children

Health
Comments

Algorithm Identifies Vulnerable People During Natural Disasters

Health
Comments

Edible QR Code the Medicine of Future?

Health
Comments

California Hypocrisy: Tide Pods, Gay Frogs And Bio Sludge

Health
Comments

Comments