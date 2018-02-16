CDC: U.S. Fertility Rate Below Replacement for 9th Straight Year

The total fertility rate of the United States fell below the replacement level for the ninth straight year in 2016, according to the final birth data report for that year published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The last time it was above the replacement level was 2007, according to CDC historical data published in the final birth report for 2015.

At the same time, the Central Intelligence Agency’s World Factbook ranks the total fertility rate of the United States at 143rd in the world. That places this country behind the United Kingdom, which ranks 142nd, and Sweden, which ranks 141st.

According to the CDC’s historical data, the U.S. total fertility rate (TFR) has now been below the replacement level in 43 of the last 45 years. The only two years during which it reached slightly above the replacement level were 2006 and 2007.

