CDC Warns of Deadly Turkey Salmonella Outbreak

Image Credits: Tim Sackton/Flickr.

Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching which means family gatherings, lots of laughter, and of course the traditional consumption of one particular kind of bird. But while you’re making plans to whip up the most impressive turkey dish you can muster, remember that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are still working on a nearly year-long investigation into a turkey salmonella outbreak that has already claimed at least one life and left over 150 sick.

In a new update to its ongoing report, the CDC reveals that a further 74 confirmed cases of salmonella have now been added to the case, bringing the total number of infections to 164 spanning 35 states.

The CDC report describes the salmonella strain as “multidrug-resistant,” which isn’t great news for anyone who inadvertently consumes contaminated turkey. The outbreak, which began around November 20th of last year, has sent at least 63 people to the hospital and claimed at least one life.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Adolescent Obesity Increases Risk of Adulthood Pancreatic Cancer Four-Fold - Study

Adolescent Obesity Increases Risk of Adulthood Pancreatic Cancer Four-Fold – Study

Health
Comments
Sleep Expert: Ditch Nine to Five Work Days

Sleep Expert: Ditch Nine to Five Work Days

Health
Comments

Key to Weight Loss: Step On Scale Every Day

Health
Comments

Depression, Binge-Drinking Plague US Vets

Health
Comments

Americans Need Four Days to Feel Relaxed During Vacation

Health
Comments

Comments