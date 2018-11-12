CDC Warns of Deadly Turkey Salmonella Outbreak

Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching which means family gatherings, lots of laughter, and of course the traditional consumption of one particular kind of bird. But while you’re making plans to whip up the most impressive turkey dish you can muster, remember that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are still working on a nearly year-long investigation into a turkey salmonella outbreak that has already claimed at least one life and left over 150 sick.

In a new update to its ongoing report, the CDC reveals that a further 74 confirmed cases of salmonella have now been added to the case, bringing the total number of infections to 164 spanning 35 states.

The CDC report describes the salmonella strain as “multidrug-resistant,” which isn’t great news for anyone who inadvertently consumes contaminated turkey. The outbreak, which began around November 20th of last year, has sent at least 63 people to the hospital and claimed at least one life.

