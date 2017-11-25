Celebrities Beg Ivanka Trump To Push DACA Amnesty

Several celebrity starlets from Sophia Bush to Cara Delevigne joined a social media-driven campaign urging President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, to push an amnesty plan in the West Wing of the White House that would allow as many as 3.3 million illegal aliens to receive a pathway to United States citizenship.

The pro-amnesty celebrities are using their fame to lobby Ivanka Trump on the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, where nearly 800,000 illegal aliens have been given work permits and protected status to remain in the U.S.

A thanksgiving message to @ivankatrump #happyholidayseveryone

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

