Celebrities Rally Behind Student March for Gun Control

On March 24 students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and other schools around the country will march in hopes of pressuring Congress to pass more gun control.

Although the March is officially titled “March for Our Lives,” BuzzfeedNews reports the march is indeed focused on securing gun control:

Florida shooting survivors announce March For Our Lives on March 24 in support of gun control: "We've been hearing is that it's not the yet time to talk about gun control…so here's the time we're going to talk about gun control, March 24." pic.twitter.com/jWG9ZbXoy2 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 18, 2018

ABC News reports that South Broward High School students have already begun rallying for gun control, with Sophomore Genesis Campbell leading chants while holding a sign that read, “No more silence, end gun violence.” And this all comes after Nikolas Cruz complied with gun control to acquire a rifle, then carried that rifle into a gun-free school zone and opened fire, killing 17.

