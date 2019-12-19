Celebs Rejoice over House Impeachment Vote: ‘Tick Tock, Motherf**ker’

Hollywood elites celebrated their version of Christmas on Wednesday.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump along mostly partisan lines, with Democrats passing the two articles of impeachment brought by the House Judiciary Committee.

A slew of far-left celebrities including Rob Reiner, Alyssa Milano, and Michael Moore gloated over the proceedings, calling President Trump “criminally corrupt” and a “motherfucker.”

They also denigrated the Republican Party for being filled with “white men.”

Filmmaker Michael Moore said he gained access to the House gallery to watch the proceedings in person. “Congress is about to impeach a lawless, criminal president,” the Bowling for Columbine director tweeted.

Filmmaker Rob Reiner labeled Trump “the most criminally corrupt president in our nation’s history.”

Ezra Levant joins Alex Jones live in studio to discuss the motive behind perpetuating ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ throughout the American populace and the world abroad: the removal of a President by any means necessary.
Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!

Actress Alyssa Milano said that even though the House voted the way she wanted, the process has left her “sad and heartbroken,” because the “bigotry” supposedly unleashed by Trump “can’t be erased with this vote.”

Earlier in the day, Milano wrote that any member of Congress who does not vote to impeach President Trump would be guilty of “dereliction of duty.”

Actress Patricia Arquette tweeted that President Trump has “run a corrupt administration.”

Read more

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

JK Rowling Cancelled by Woke Outrage Mob For Saying Biological Sex is Real

JK Rowling Cancelled by Woke Outrage Mob For Saying Biological Sex is Real

Hot News
Comments
Academic Wants to Ban the Insults "Nerd" and "Geek" as Hate Crimes

Academic Wants to Ban the Insults “Nerd” and “Geek” as Hate Crimes

Hot News
Comments

UK Comedy Club Cited “Inclusiveness” When It Announced Blanket Ban on Conservatives

Hot News
comments

Deranged De Niro Declares He Would ‘Disown’ His Children If They Were Like Trump’s Kids

Hot News
comments

If You Are Still Watching Netflix, You Are Part Of The Problem

Hot News
comments

Comments