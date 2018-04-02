Cellphone Radiation Causes Tumors To Grow In Rats

Can cellphones really cause cancer? It’s been a question that’s dogged researchers for years.

However, a group of experts say the results of some tests are pretty surprising.

Millions of people constantly call, text, click, take pictures and play on cellphones.

Even the top cellular radiation researchers from around the world have a hard time untethering.

But, they gathered recently in North Carolina to talk about cellphone concerns and whether they really do increase the chances of developing cancer.

The panel voted that the results from years of testing on mice and rats were more significant than originally thought.

