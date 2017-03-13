Cenk Uygur SXSW Panel Crashed By Steven Crowder... Dressed As Cenk Uygur

Cenk Uygur of The Young Turks spoke as a panelist to a group of South by Southwest festival attendees on March, 12.

The dull conversation was interrupted by activist and comedian Steven Crowder who has previously impersonated Uygur on his YouTube channel.

Crowder’s impersonation was inspired by Uygur’s freakout moment when Alex Jones walked on the Young Turks set during a live broadcast at the RNC in July, 2016.

After Donald Trump won the presidential election Crowder released a sketch where his Cenk Uygur character was once again interrupted by Alex Jones while he celebrated Trump’s victory.