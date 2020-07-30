Videos Censored by Globalists Archive Now Live!

For your convenience, Banned.Video is now sharing videos censored by Big Tech.

The Censored By Globalists channel is essential to stay ahead in the information war!

Make sure to watch and share the latest report by a gentleman was booted off YouTube for posting the following video:

Also, make sure to see the following bombshell video where a doctor raises alarm on the incoming COVID-19 vaccine and how it could be a Trojan Horse used to patent human beings because it will change one’s DNA:



Dr. Madej breaks down the agenda to inject an experimental vaccine into everybody on the planet.

Remember, when the censoring elite target content for removal, liberty-loving people worldwide must share it!

Bookmark the Censored By Globalists channel channel today!

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!