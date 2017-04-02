Censored by YouTube: The Truth About Modern Art

This video was “age-restricted” by YouTube to prevent it going viral.

When videos are age restricted, YouTube users have to login to see them, killing the momentum of the video.

While children are subjected to all kinds of degeneracy and trash on YouTube, including women grinding their genitals in music videos, criticizing modern art is deemed age inappropriate.

Beat the censors by sharing this video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRWJcrRO0GM

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

New security measures for Disney's Magic Kingdom start Monday

New security measures for Disney’s Magic Kingdom start Monday

U.S. News
Comments
Dem: I’ve never heard a president called a ‘liar’ as much as Trump

Dem: I’ve never heard a president called a ‘liar’ as much as Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Sean Spicer: More and More Reports Show Obama Administration Spied on Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Perez: ‘Trump Didn’t Win The Election’ — Republicans ‘Don’t Give A S**t About People’ [VIDEO]

U.S. News
Comments

Soros-Tied Networks, Foundations Joined Forces to Create Trump ‘Resistance’ Fund

U.S. News
Comments

Comments