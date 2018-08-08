CENSORED: Disqus Bans Infowars, Entire Alex Jones Network of Websites

Big Tech has declared total war on Alex Jones and free speech just four months before the midterms.

Disqus banned Infowars, Prison Planet, Infowars Europe, Newswars and Alex Jones’s entire network of websites from using their comment system on Tuesday night.

Disqus sent Alex Jones a vague message saying they banned him for being “in violation” of their terms of service.

Jones has now been censored by Apple, Google, Facebook, Spotify, MailChimp and Microsoft’s LinkedIn, with the majority saying they banned him for his speech, which they call “hate.”

Here's where the "hate speech" argument falls flat. They deleted Alex Jones from LinkedIn. LinkedIn! Unpersonned him 1984-style, Communist Chinese social credit score-style. He uploaded zero content to LinkedIn. This was a politically motivated, coordinated purge by Big Tech. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 7, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. spoke out against the censorship on Tuesday:

A Democrat Senator openly admitting that Big Tech's censorship campaign is really about purging all conservative media. How long before Big Tech and their Democrat friends move to censor and purge @BreitbartNews, @DailyCaller and other conservatives voices from their platforms? https://t.co/sFS7mr8Pco — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 7, 2018

Famed video game designer Mark Kern also spoke out against the censorship:

Alex Jones is a test. If they get to do this to Alex, unimpeded, they will starting hitting much more moderate targets. Pick the flamboyant obvious one 1st. Then go from there. The tactic, and timing pior to Midterms, is blatantly obvious to anyone who cares to lift the fold. https://t.co/Czy27CQMBP — Mark Kern (@Grummz) August 7, 2018

Democrat Chris Murphy praised the banning of Infowars on Monday and said “the survival of our democracy” depends on Big Tech banning more websites:

Infowars is the tip of a giant iceberg of hate and lies that uses sites like Facebook and YouTube to tear our nation apart. These companies must do more than take down one website. The survival of our democracy depends on it. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 6, 2018

Wikileaks noted the timing coincided with Democrats threatening to regulate Big Tech into the poor house:

The suspiciously simultaneous censorship of Infowars by Google, Apple, Facebook came just one week after U.S. Senate intelligence committee hawk Mark Warner (D) circulated this policy paper threatening new regulation against those same media companies: https://t.co/8kLI1GAedM pic.twitter.com/Qdo0frJbPJ — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 7, 2018

The Democrats’ plan for internet censorship leaked last week and it showed they wanted to effectively eliminate all anonymity on the internet and make it extremely difficult for Big Tech sites to make a profit.

Despite the censorship, Infowars’ app hit #4 in the Apple App store on Tuesday:

#Infowars has been banned on so many platforms, but people are still finding ways to get the truth. 💪 Download the app to help @infowars in the fight for free speech! ✊ ‼️ See what the hype's about today: https://t.co/3x2h5pP4Yg ‼️ pic.twitter.com/aoFZiH8Ibb — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 7, 2018

Well-informed and liberty-loving people alike immediately recognized the app is a direct line to Infowars and #AlexJones, circumventing the globalist tech gatekeepers – https://t.co/h14NJ9V7ed #FreeInfowars #IamAlexJones — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 7, 2018

CNN on Monday was pushing for the Infowars app to be banned: