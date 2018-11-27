Censored: Laura Loomer Addresses Twitter Ban in Statement

My name is Laura Loomer. As many of you may have heard, I was permanently banned from Twitter for life on November 21, 2018, and then I was banned for 30 days from Facebook less than 24 hours later, in another example of collusion by tech giants to censor conservative voices.

What was my offense?

Did I spew hateful, violent rhetoric towards anyone as we frequently see leftist celebrities and politicians do online?

Nope.

Did I post racist comments or call for genocide against a group of people?

Nope.

Did I incite a riot or call for the President to be assassinated, like Leftists often do on Twitter?

Nope.

I merely shared a fact. Yes, the truth can now get you banned for life from the Internet, in America, the land of the free, and the only country with a First Amendment right.

The tweet that Twitter decided to ban me for was a tweet full of facts about Sharia law. It was a tweet directed at Ilhan Omar, a newly elected Congresswoman, a politician, a public figure, which pointed out that her support of Sharia law does not make her an ally for gay people, women, or Jews, as Twitter would like you to believe.

This is the tweet that earned me a lifetime ban. Is this “hateful conduct,” as Twitter accused me of practicing?

You decide.

As a journalist, I always ask questions and seek the truth. As an American, I have been granted free speech protections under the First Amendment to express myself as a citizen; and member of the press.

I want to know why Ilhan Omar supports brutal and un-American things like Sharia, which supports female genital mutilation, the killing of homosexuals, and abuse and oppression of women. I want to know why she hates Israel and why she makes so many anti-Jewish statements. I want to know why she refused to condemn HAMAS, which is a designated Islamic terrorist organization. All of these behaviors are supported in Islam and enforced under Sharia law, which is Islamic law.

Given that Ilhan Omar is one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, and given that her use of Sharia in her own life through the hijab was a recent national debate that resulted in a Congressional rule change regarding headwear in Congress, all of my comments and questions are relevant. My tweet was not malicious. It was not hateful, but even if it was, the First Amendment in this country allows me to say it, no matter how offensive it may be to some.

As Milo Yiannopoulos (another conservative banned by Twitter) stated about my suspension:

“It’s not how right-wing you are. What matters is how effective you become. The more people you convert and the more hypocrisy you expose, the bigger the target on your back. That’s why I was the first to go. And that’s how you know this isn’t accidental: it’s political warfare.”

Within the last few months, my videos have been highly effective in damaging the Left and its agenda. In the month prior to the election, I successfully confronted Leftists and jihadis including Michael Avenatti, Andrew Gillum, Tim Kaine, Stacey Abrams, Keith Ellison, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib. My most recent viral video caused multiple Women’s March leaders to disavow Linda Sarsour.

In other words, I pose a huge threat to Leftists, and they have been desperate to shut me down and silence me.

Twitter claims to have a terms of service that outlines what behavior is and isn’t appropriate, but it is evident they selectively choose how to enforce their rules.

Look at who else has been banned. Not the Nazis. Not the terrorist organizations. Not the racists. Not the violent members of ANTIFA. Not the world dictators. They’re all still on Twitter, and many of them are still verified. Who has Twitter banned? The popular, influential conservative and libertarian voices including myself, Chuck Johnson, Milo Yiannopoulos, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Gavin McInnes, Tommy Robinson, John Guandolo, and Jesse Kelly.

I’m flattered to join the club. It means they are afraid of me.

Sadly, as many whom I have just listed demonstrate, I am not the first effective Conservative on social media to be silenced and censored. Nor will I be the last. I am just one example of someone who has been banned for discussing issues on social media that big tech companies have deemed as untouchable. All across the world, people are being silenced, censored, and even jailed for having online discussions about Islam, immigration, jihad, and Sharia. I was banned for posting facts about Islam. In other words, non-Muslims are being subjected to Islamic blasphemy laws on social media, progressively.

Why is that?

Put simply, Twitter is funded by Saudi Arabia and thus their terms of service policies are pro-Sharia and anti-First Amendment. This is why Twitter keeps banning conservatives. I am not the first nor will I be the last. If you believe in the First Amendment and free speech, then you, too, could be next.

Right now, Twitter, Facebook, Google and Apple think they are too big to be stopped, but that is not true. If Constitutionalists stand together and unite, we can stop all of this censorship. If we do not allow for both sides of the political spectrum to be heard, we will quickly become a totalitarian state. This is how tyranny begins: not with screams and bloodshed, but with compliance and silence.

But, for those of you who know me, I will not be silenced! I will not go quietly into that good night.

This is not just about me, either. This is much bigger than any individual. It’s about all of us. It’s about the First Amendment, free speech, monopolistic practices, and the use of corporate totalitarianism as a form of political warfare.

We need free speech in order to discuss and even debate all ideas. That’s what has made America the greatest country in the world. Look what is happening to our brothers and sisters in the rest of the civilized West. People in the UK cannot question anything about Islam or the government without fearing their doors being broken down and getting arrested. Look what they are doing to Tommy Robinson, who as a concerned father was just trying to bring attention to a widespread ring of rape gangs that have been confirmed in courts around the UK. He was sent to prison for wrong-think, where he was tortured, starved, and subjected to abuse by Muslim gangs.

Prior to my permanent ban by Twitter on Wednesday, I was suspended for one week. But, not just any week. I was suspended the week prior to the midterm elections, which prevented me as an investigative journalist from posting and sharing my videos and written investigative reports about several Democrats who were running for office, with my nearly 265,000 followers. Why did Twitter suspend me for one week? They said it was because I called Linda Sarsour “vile.”. You know, the rabid Jew-hating Muslim activist who has used her Twitter to attack Jews and promote Sharia. The woman who has praised HAMAS, argued that “Jews should not be humanized,” and whose mentor, Siraj Wahhaj, is a co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Yet, as you can probably guess, Linda Sarsour is still on Twitter. She has never been unverified. And she has never once been suspended for her actual hateful comments. Neither has her mentor Siraj Wahhaj. He is still allowed on Twitter. And yes, so is her other mentor, Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam who recently tweeted, “I’m not anti-Semite. I’m anti-termite”.

In case you were wondering, Louis Farrakhan’s tweet was not deemed a violation of Twitter’s terms of service, despite the fact that it actually is hateful, as opposed to my tweet.

RELATED: TWITTER SAYS IT WON’T SUSPEND LOUIS FARRAKHAN OVER TWEET COMPARING JEWS TO TERMITES

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that I was banned right after I caught Michael Avenatti being aggressive on film, and right after I released a video that forced celebrities to start disavowing the Women’s March. I trod on the third rail of Twitter politics: criticizing Islam. You can’t do that without risking a ban. I’m sure this has absolutely nothing to do with Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal owning so much Twitter stock. The Saudi billionaire doubled his stake in Twitter in 2015.

Tech giants like Twitter and Facebook have interfered with U.S. elections far more than the Russians ever did. They have banned, shadow-banned, and silenced countless conservatives–especially those with large audiences in an act of political warfare since the Democrats’ devastating loss in the 2016 election when Donald J Trump was elected.

The results of the social media censorship of conservatives and the non-stop cyber-political warfare were evident in the results of the midterm elections. Democrats regained the House and nearly the Senate too, but they were unsuccessful in their last-minute efforts to steal seats in several states including Florida and Georgia.

The midterms may be over, but Twitter, Facebook, Google, and YouTube continue to censor and ban conservatives, libertarians and anyone who supports the President, every day. They will not stop with me. You are next.

In fact, I warned about this in September during the Congressional hearings regarding social media when Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg testified in front of Congress. I confronted Dorsey on September 5, 2018 during the Twitter hearing regarding social media censorship when he lied to Congress and said Twitter doesn’t censor Conservatives. I made a personal plea to President Trump, and warned him that big tech would continue to censor and ban all of his supporters in an attempt to influence the midterm and Presidential elections.

Despite being banned by Twitter and Facebook, I will be launching more accounts on numerous different platforms. I now have accounts on pro free speech sites Gab, Minds.com, and Bitchute.com, which will host all of my videos. I also still have my YouTube channel, for now.

As for all the leftist media outlets that have been lying about me and calling a proud Jewish woman a member of the “far right,” “Alt-Right,”and a “Nazi,” I will be suing each and every one of you for libel and slander. I will fight for the First Amendment and we will fight those who wish to destroy my good name with lies and smears. Regarding the issue of social media censorship, my team and I are prepared to go all the way to the Supreme Court. We will also prepare for a massive class action lawsuit that includes many other conservatives and libertarians who’ve been banned and silenced by big tech, while allowing leftists and jihadis to get away with much worse offenses, including death threats against President Donald Trump. Many of the verified Leftists on Twitter have called for violence, assassination, and even genocide against those they dislike, and yet they are never banned or suspended. Most of these Leftists accounts that are in violation of Twitter’s terms of service have gone unpunished, and they remain verified!

Speaking of verification, I will show how the banning of my account was a planned, orchestrated operation as twitter first removed my verification status, bragged about it on hidden camera in a Project Veritas expose, and then banned me for life for simply speaking out about Jew hatred, FGM, homophobia, and Sharia law.

This legal fight will not be cheap, so please continue supporting my independent journalism so I can continue exposing big tech, making my LOOMERED videos, investigating and reporting on stories the mainstream media doesn’t want to touch, and fighting censorship and Leftist political warfare.

This is not about me. It’s about us. It’s about free speech, and it’s about ending all censorship. WE must fight big tech together to preserve our Constitutional rights. Together, we will win.

Please be sure to subscribe to my website lauraloomer.us where I will be posting all of my content and updates.

Join me in changing the world.

I am Laura Loomer, and I will not be silenced!

Thank you for your support.

This article first appeared on lauraloomer.us