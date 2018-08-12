Censorship Purge Signals Imminent False Flag Violence Before Mid-Term Elections... Bigger Than 9/11?

For the last two months, I’ve been warning about the rising risk of a major false flag attack taking place before the mid-term elections.

The aggressive, unprecedented PURGE of Alex Jones / InfoWars underscores the desperation of the totalitarian deep state that’s about to make a move to eliminate President Trump and / or steal the elections.

Anyone who believes that the sudden de-platforming of Alex Jones across over a dozen online services and platforms isn’t coordinated collusion is delusional. The coordinated de-platforming effort is clearly directed by the deep state to eliminate a prominent, dissenting voice in preparation for unleashing a history-shaping false flag attack that’s likely going to be bigger than 9/11.

The radical Left is escalating its violence across America, and the tech giants are dramatically escalating their censorship actions to silence all independent voices that might question any “official” narrative.

It all points to something big about to come down – something so big that only the official narrative can be allowed to be heard or spoken.

We are living under an Orwellian totalitarian regime beyond any horrific imagination. Google, Apple, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other tech giants are engaged in the most criminal, malicious racketeering and tyranny imaginable. This is not sheer coincidence. They’ve all been ordered to censor the independent media in preparation for what’s coming next.

As I explain in this video, the most likely false flag assault to be staged by the Left might be a “mass shooting” at CNN or another media giant, all staged with impressive theatrics to augment the real violence with a false narrative. Watch my entire warning, below:

REAL.video/5820541704001

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Free-Speech Monopoly - The Game Is Rigged

Free-Speech Monopoly – The Game Is Rigged

U.S. News
Comments
Bans don’t seem to be lessening reach of Alex Jones, InfoWars

Bans don’t seem to be lessening reach of Alex Jones, InfoWars

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Slams Sessions: “He Is Scared Stiff And Missing In Action”

U.S. News
comments

Far-Left March in Charlottesville Turns Anti-Police: ‘Cops and Klan Go Hand in Hand!’

U.S. News
comments

Alex Jones: Disqus Takes Us Down After 6 Years To Appease Apple & China

U.S. News
comments

Comments