Central American 'caravan' women and children enter U.S., defying Trump

Eight women and children from a caravan of hundreds of Central American migrants have sought asylum in the United States after officials allowed them entry from Mexico, fueling hope among their companions who remain camped outside the border crossing.

Gathering people along the way, the caravan set off a month ago on a 2,000 mile trek across Mexico to the U.S. border, drawing attention from the U.S. media after President Donald Trump took to Twitter to demand such groups not be granted entry and urging for stronger immigration laws.

His administration’s hands are tied, however, by international rules obliging the United States to accept asylum applications. Most in the caravan said they were fleeing death threats, extortion and violence from powerful street gangs.

Dozens of members of the caravan slept in the open for a second cold desert night in the surroundings of the busy San Ysidro port of entry, after pumping fists and cheering the news late on Monday that Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) had opened the gate to eight women and children.

