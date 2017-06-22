Central European Nations Forming New Anti-Migrant Defense Coalition

Six countries are forming a new coalition in an effort to bolster the region’s security against the flood of “mass illegal immigration” from the Middle East and Africa.

Defense ministers and officials from Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Austria, and Croatia met in Prague earlier this week to discuss the details of the Central European Defence Cooperation (CEDC) that will act as “the framework of civil-military cooperation” between the nations who seek to handle the on-going crisis in a markedly different manner than Brussels and other EU member states, such as Germany, Sweden and Italy.

The Hungarian Ministry of Defense has released a statement addressing the meeting and developments titled, “Central Europe stands united against mass illegal migration.”

“At the meeting, the participants issued a short declaration which welcomes the Joint Action Plan and calls on the interior ministers of the involved countries to finalize it in the shortest time possible,” it reads. “The declaration takes note of the unified situation assessment, which facilitates the quick and joint mobilization of civilian, police and military capabilities, and states that the most important task is the protection of the external borders of the EU and the elimination of the root causes of migration in the sending countries.”

“It underlines that the CEDC member countries are willing to further enhance their cooperation and, if needed, to provide mutual assistance in the interest of managing the migration crisis. The declaration also emphasizes the importance of preserving stability in the Western Balkans.”

“Finally, the participants of the meeting talked about the wider context of Europe’s security situation and the next steps in strengthening the European common security and defence policy,” the statement concludes.

The European Commission has initiated legal action against Hungary, Czech Republic, and also Poland for refusing to resettle their ‘quotas’ of ‘refugees’ per an agreement from 2015 that is now firmly opposed by a growing number of European countries.

Hungary and Poland have accepted zero mandated migrants, while Czech Republic admitted 12.

“Our Union is based on solidarity and the sharing of responsibility,” said EU Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos in a press release last week. “These fundamental values apply to all our policies and migration is no exception. We cannot and we will not leave those Member States with an external border on their own.”

“And when it comes to relocation, let me be crystal clear: the implementation of the Council Decisions on relocation is a legal obligation, not a choice.”

Recent polling by Pew Research reveals that an overwhelming majority of Europeans want their own governments determining immigration policies – not Brussels.

Pew: Most Europeans want their national governments, not the European Union, to manage immigration policies

Former Czech president Vaclav Klaus declared last week that it is time for the Czech Republic to extract itself from the EU altogether.

“The time has come to prepare our country to withdraw from the EU,” he told the press. “We reject the EU’s plan to use foreigners to displace Czechs, and we refuse to allow our country to be transformed into a multicultural society with maladjusted communities, which is what we see today in France and the UK.”

“And that’s not to mention the now almost daily terror attacks which are linked to mass migration.”

Hungary, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has taken the most vocal hard-line stance against the migrant invasion, and has shown no signs of backing down under pressure from the EU-Soros juggernaut which is working to destabilize the country from within, as well as from without.

Spotted in Budapest: billboards depicting Socialist party figurehead/2018 Orban opponent László Botka as puppet of George #Soros #SlavRight pic.twitter.com/CAg041lwxQ — Dan Lyman (@CitizenAnalyst) June 2, 2017

“Today we live in a time when international politics is a battlefield,” declared Orban in a recent interview. “The independence and freedom of European nations are at stake, and at the center of the battlefield is migration.”

“The biggest debate in Europe today is about migration, this is what our future stands or falls on, the fate of Europe.”

Orban has also vowed to defend Christian civilization from being overrun by Islamists and other incompatible cultures.

“We do not want parallel societies, we do not want population exchanges, and we do not want to replace Christian civilization with a different kind,” he said. “Therefore we are building fences, defending ourselves, and not allowing migrants to flood us.”

Hungary has continued to fortify its border security, including the rapid construction of an multi-layered electrified barrier – replete with warning signs in Arabic – from which neighboring countries also benefit.

