Centrist GOP Lawmakers Push Back Against Border Wall Funding

Two House Republicans want to water down plans to include funds to build the U.S.-Mexico border promised by President Trump the spending package slated for a floor vote this week.

Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas), whose district includes the largest section of the Mexican border of any House member, has long said building the wall would be impractical and ineffective.

House GOP leaders plan to add $1.6 billion to the spending package to begin construction on the border wall. The legislation will likely be blocked by Democrats in the Senate, but will serve as an opening salvo for the debate in September to avoid a government shutdown this fall.

Hurd has submitted an amendment that would prevent the use of funds to build any physical barriers, including walls or fences, along the border until the Secretary of Homeland Security submits a comprehensive border security strategy to Congress.

Read More