Century's Longest Total Lunar Eclipse to Grace the Sky

Skygazers will have a celestial treat this month, when the longest total lunar eclipse of this century will grace the night sky on the evening of July 27.

NASA says the lunar eclipse will last for 1 hour and 43 minutes with total viability in Eastern Africa and Central Asia. Residents in other parts of Africa and Asia as well those in Europe, Australia and South America will be able to see a partial lunar eclipse.

Skywatchers in North America will not be able to see the rare event and will have to wait until 2020 to experience a total lunar eclipse.

