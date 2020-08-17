Cernovich: "Frank Fahrenkopf Has Tentatively Agreed to Allow 'Zoom' For At Least One of The Presidential Debates"

Mike Cernovich reported Sunday that Frank Fahrenkopf, the co-chairman of the Commission on Presidential Debates, has “tentatively agreed to allow ‘Zoom’ for at least one of the presidential debates.”

Breaking: Frank Fahrenkopf has tentatively agreed to allow “Zoom” for at least one of the Presidential debates. — Early Voting Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 16, 2020

Cernovich has broken a lot of news in the past but no one else is reporting this yet, so make of it what you will.

Not surprisingly, the notion drew a lot of outrage.

If Biden can talk to Obama like this, he can easily talk to Trump like this 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/6pwPOrGbCU — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) August 16, 2020

This dementia guy wants to be commander in cheif, as soldiers sign to give up their lives to protect the country, but he is too scared for his health to debate Trump on stage, 20 feet apart? — Ted Sessions (@theodoresession) August 16, 2020

Democrats and media hacks have been laying the groundwork for Biden to outright cancel the debates for over a month now.

Thanks to the virus, Biden could theoretically be elected president without ever leaving his basement.

Biden would be 78-years-old when assuming office, making him the oldest president in the history of America.

Remember how when John McCain was running all the media ever talked about was how old he was?

If McCain was elected in 2008, he would have assumed office at age 72.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Save up to 60% on our most popular items!