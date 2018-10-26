Cesar Sayoc Was Reported for Threatening Behavior, But Twitter ‘Didn’t Find it That Serious’

A political commentator and former congressional press secretary claimed she reported the pipe-bomb suspect for harassing her on Twitter, weeks before his arrest Friday.

Rochelle Ritchie claims that the social media network sent back a “bs response” when she reported the harassment earlier this month.

“Hey @Twitter remember when I reported the guy who was making threats towards me after my appearance on @FoxNews and you guys sent back a bs response about how you didn’t find it that serious,” she said. “Well guess what it’s the guy who has been sending #bombs to high profile politicians!!!!”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Christians, Trump Supporters Depicted as ‘Trash’ in Fake NYC Sanitation Ads

Christians, Trump Supporters Depicted as ‘Trash’ in Fake NYC Sanitation Ads

Hot News
Comments
Dems Melting in Polls as Voters Learn Their Policies

Dems Melting in Polls as Voters Learn Their Policies

Hot News
Comments

‘DNA Force’: The Hottest New Track Going Viral on the Interwebz

Hot News
Comments

NYC Adds 3rd Gender While Schools Ban “King & Queen” & Promote Drag Queens

Hot News
Comments

Plastic Pipe Bombs Hoax Will Cause Red Wave Victory

Hot News
Comments

Comments