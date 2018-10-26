Cesar Sayoc Was Reported for Threatening Behavior, But Twitter ‘Didn’t Find it That Serious’

A political commentator and former congressional press secretary claimed she reported the pipe-bomb suspect for harassing her on Twitter, weeks before his arrest Friday.

Rochelle Ritchie claims that the social media network sent back a “bs response” when she reported the harassment earlier this month.

Hey @Twitter remember when I reported the guy who was making threats towards me after my appearance on @FoxNews and you guys sent back a bs response about how you didn’t find it that serious. Well guess what it’s the guy who has been sending #bombs to high profile politicians!!!! pic.twitter.com/xBY8FMbqnq — R O C H E L L E (@RochelleRitchie) October 26, 2018

“Hey @Twitter remember when I reported the guy who was making threats towards me after my appearance on @FoxNews and you guys sent back a bs response about how you didn’t find it that serious,” she said. “Well guess what it’s the guy who has been sending #bombs to high profile politicians!!!!”

