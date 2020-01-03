CFR President Says "The World Will be the Battlefield" After Iran Escalation

The President of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard N. Haass says that “the world will be the battlefield” following a dramatic escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran.

Fears of a wider war are rising after Iran’s Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani was killed during an airstrike near Baghdad’s airport.

Haass warned that those who thought any war with Iran would look similar to previous military campaigns were being incredibly naive.

Make no mistake: any war with Iran will not look like the 1990 Gulf war or the 2003 Iraq wars. It will be fought throughout the region w a wide range of tools vs a wide range of civilian, economic, & military targets. The region (and possibly the world) will be the battlefield. — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) January 3, 2020

“Make no mistake: any war with Iran will not look like the 1990 Gulf war or the 2003 Iraq wars. It will be fought throughout the region w a wide range of tools vs a wide range of civilian, economic, & military targets. The region (and possibly the world) will be the battlefield,” tweeted Haass.

He went on to assert that developments would lead to Iraqi authorities exerting great pressure on the U.S. to leave their country.

One sure result of the US strike is that the era of US-Iraq cooperation is over. The US diplomatic & mil presence will end b/c Iraq asks us to depart or our presence is just a target or both. The result will be greater Iranian influence, terrorism, and Iraqi infighting. — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) January 3, 2020

“One sure result of the US strike is that the era of US-Iraq cooperation is over. The US diplomatic & mil presence will end b/c Iraq asks us to depart or our presence is just a target or both. The result will be greater Iranian influence, terrorism, and Iraqi infighting,” said Haas.

Meanwhile, a source described as being in “close contact” with senior security officials in the Trump Administration said that Iran could respond to the killing of Soleimani by launching a massive cyberattack.

A cyberattack inside the U.S. is “the most likely way that Iran could retaliate stateside,” according to Axios.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————