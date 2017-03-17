Chaffetz: ‘Curious’ That State Dept Still Won’t Release Clinton Emails

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R., Utah) remains intent on finishing the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server and lambasted the State Department on Wednesday for delaying the release of relevant documents.

“We need to understand the gravity of this. There is a reason the State Department, years after, is still holding off on giving us documents,” Chaffetz told Fox News. “The more they want to hold them, the more curious we are on what’s in them.”

Chaffetz, who chairs the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, has committed to further probe Clinton’s email activity even after she lost the presidential election to Donald Trump.

Chaffetz said he believes the investigation will continue well into 2018 and charged that up to 300 people at the State Department may have mishandled classified information.

