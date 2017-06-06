Chaffetz on Leakers: 'I want people in handcuffs'

Image Credits: Brookings Institute / Flickr.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, on Monday repeated his call for individuals leaking classified information to the public or press to be jailed, saying he wants to see these “people behind bars.”

“They have got to get after these leaks,” Chaffetz told host Martha MacCallum on Fox’s “The Story.” “I want people in handcuffs and I want to see people behind bars.”

Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, is retiring from Congress at the end of the month. For now, he oversees a congressional committee investigating Russia’s election meddling and said leaking intel is a bipartisan matter.

“I don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat, doesn’t what administration. When you have classified information, you cannot put that out there just because you think it would be a good idea,” he added.

Read more


