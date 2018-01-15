Chain Migration Expected to Add 8M Potential Foreign-Born Voters to U.S. Electorate over Next Two Decades

The United States’ current “chain migration” process, where newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. with them, is likely to add a potential 8 million new foreign-born voters to the country’s electorate over the next two decades.

Every year, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million foreign nationals to the country, with the vast majority deriving from family-based chain migration, where naturalized citizens are allowed to bring their extended family members to the country. In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high of 44 million. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.

CIS Director of Research Steven Camarota revealed to Breitbart News that overall, the current U.S. legal immigration system is on track to import roughly 15 million new foreign-born voters in the next 20 years. Of those new voters, Camarota told Breitbart News that between 7 million and 8 million will be brought to the U.S. through chain migration, a sect of legal immigration that President Trump has demanded an end to, but that Democrats and the Republican establishment have been unwilling to eliminate.

Research by University of Maryland, College Park political scientist James Gimpel has found in recent years that more immigrants to the U.S. inevitably means more Democrat voters and thus, increasing electoral victories for the Democratic Party.

