Chair of Met Police Federation Says It Will be "Impossible" to Enforce Mandatory Face Masks in Shops

The Chair of the London Metropolitan Police Foundation says it will be “nigh-on impossible” to enforce a new law which makes the wearing of face masks mandatory in all shops in England from July 24.

People who refuse or forget to wear the masks face a possible £100 fine for non-compliance, but according to Ken Marsh, who represents police officers in the capital, imposing the new law is virtually inconceivable.

“We’ll be driving round and round London looking for people who weren’t wearing masks, it’s absolutely absurd,” said Marsh.

He pointed out that the burden would fall on shopkeepers to stop refusniks, although since they have no power to detain, individuals would just leave before police could arrive.

Peter Cowgill, chairman of UK clothing outlet JD Sports, said that store employees shouldn’t be expected to try to enforce the law and that the outcome would just be less people shopping.

While health authorities have repeatedly insisted that wearing face masks helps stop the spread of COVID-19, the evidence is dubious at best.

The WHO only advocated face masks after political lobbying despite the science being unconvincing.

“The World Health Organization committee that reviewed the evidence for the use of face coverings in public didn’t back them. But after political lobbying, the WHO now recommends them,” reported BBC Newsnight.

Face masks were also widely used by Chinese people in Hubei province both before and during the original coronavirus outbreak, with seemingly little effect.

As Toby Young explains, forcing people to wear face masks in shops will only deter more people from going shopping, further damaging any chance of a proper economic recovery.

“One of the most depressing things about this Government’s diktat is that it will mean people are even less likely to go shopping than they were when non-essential shops were allowed to re-open on July 4th,” he writes.

“It’s as if the Government is determined to destroy the high street. First, it insisted on the closure of non-essential shops; then it allowed them to re-open, but only on the proviso that they put ridiculous social distancing measures in place, such as limiting the number of people that can be inside at any one time and insisting that anyone entering use hand sanitiser; now they’ve decided to make the shopping experience even more unpleasant. It’s the final blow, surely? Who will bother to go to a shop when they can get everything delivered to their front door?”

