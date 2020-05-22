Champion Racer Who Shot & Killed Armed Mugger Slams Democrat Politicians

Championship offroad racer B.J. Baldwin appeared in an NRA video to tell the story of how he recently had to use deadly force against an armed individual who pointed their firearm at Baldwins’ girlfriend.

The incident took place on April 22 in the parking lot of a Las Vegas, Nevada In-N-Out Burger restaurant.

Baldwin describes hearing his girlfriend Tori whispering in distress while sitting in the parking lot and seeing two men approaching.

“Both of them had their hoods tied up over their faces like they didn’t want to be identified and one of them had a gun and it was pointed directly at Tori and they were walking as fast as they could in her direction. It was clear that her life was in danger,” he explained.

Next, the gunman moved his gun off of Tori and pointed it towards Baldwin, asking, “What’s good?” before aiming for Tori once again.

Baldwin said, “I realized that was my opportunity and I was not going to get another opportunity and I had to act as quickly and as proficiently as I possibly could.”

“He should have never took the gun off of me,” B.J. recounted. “He took two shots at Tori, six shots at me. He didn’t get a single hit on either one of his targets because I got all of my hits; all ten.”

It took nine shots to the chest and one bullet hitting the central nervous system to put down 43-year-old Josef Smith.

“That’s what it took to neutralize the threat and save both of our lives so that we could make it home to our families,” Baldwin stated.

B.J. believes that if he wasn’t armed that night, he and his girlfriend would both be dead.

“Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke are totally comfortable with my girlfriend and I laying face down dead in that parking lot as long as it doesn’t interfere with their gun control agenda,” he noted.

