Chance of Chaos After The Election

The tension in America appears to be at a breaking point as midterms approach. Mike Adams discusses the possibility of leftists continuing to become unhinged and commit violence should they lose the 2018 election.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

