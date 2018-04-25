Chance The Rapper, 'Black People Don't Have To Be Democrats'

Hip-hop artist Chance The Rapper defended fellow Chicago rapper Kanye West, who is under attack by leftist media.
Chance said the two talked and that Kanye “is in a great space” and that “black people don’t have to be Democrats.”
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018
Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon. https://t.co/2zY3KpllV2
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018
