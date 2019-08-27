Chanel Fashion Line for Women Debuts Transgender Model

Chanel has signed a transgender model to a new Chanel Beauty ad campaign, marking a first for the high-end French cosmetics brand.

Trans model Teddy Quinlivan made the announcement on his Instagram account Monday.

Chanel, which began in the early twentieth century as a fashion and cosmetic line for women, is merely the latest corporate brand to virtue signal LGBTQ inclusivity, with Victoria’s Secret also hiring a trans model earlier this month.