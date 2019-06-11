Change My Meme: Best Alex Jones/Steven Crowder Memes

Infowars founder Alex Jones briefly joined conservative commentator Steven Crowder’s “Change My Mind” event outside Google’s headquarters in Austin, Texas, and the internet loved every minute of it.

Alex Jones began trending on Twitter just minutes after appearing on Crowder’s stream.

Alex Jones: Shows up for 5 minutes on Crowder's stream. Twitter: pic.twitter.com/KIEmJyu2Yt — 🇺🇸 Harrison 4 President 🇺🇸 (@HarrisonHSmith) June 11, 2019

Crowder tweeted out two pictures from Tuesday’s event soon after; one with the two conservative personalities in discussion, another with Alex Jones being…well, Alex Jones.

“Whatever you do, make sure this never, EVER becomes a meme,” Crowder said.

Whatever you do, make sure this never, EVER becomes a meme. pic.twitter.com/1vDjIrTtB6 — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 11, 2019

So… this happened. Caption contest. Aaaaaaand GO! pic.twitter.com/6g8wMn05et — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 11, 2019

The internet immediately sprang into action, unleashing dank memes upon the world:

Infinity war is the most ambitious crossover ever

Steven: hold my beer — saem.dv (@Fruitplays) June 11, 2019

Watch segments from the Infowars-Crowder encounter: