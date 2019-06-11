Change My Meme: Best Alex Jones/Steven Crowder Memes

Infowars founder Alex Jones briefly joined conservative commentator Steven Crowder’s “Change My Mind” event outside Google’s headquarters in Austin, Texas, and the internet loved every minute of it.
Alex Jones began trending on Twitter just minutes after appearing on Crowder’s stream.
Alex Jones: Shows up for 5 minutes on Crowder's stream.
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/KIEmJyu2Yt
— 🇺🇸 Harrison 4 President 🇺🇸 (@HarrisonHSmith) June 11, 2019
Crowder tweeted out two pictures from Tuesday’s event soon after; one with the two conservative personalities in discussion, another with Alex Jones being…well, Alex Jones.
“Whatever you do, make sure this never, EVER becomes a meme,” Crowder said.
Whatever you do, make sure this never, EVER becomes a meme. pic.twitter.com/1vDjIrTtB6
— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 11, 2019
So… this happened. Caption contest. Aaaaaaand GO! pic.twitter.com/6g8wMn05et
— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 11, 2019
The internet immediately sprang into action, unleashing dank memes upon the world:
Google right now pic.twitter.com/WJqkO44sBK
— Diego (@DP_33_) June 11, 2019
— Ryan Peck 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@NinjaGabe13) June 11, 2019
Infinity war is the most ambitious crossover ever
Steven: hold my beer
— saem.dv (@Fruitplays) June 11, 2019
— 🦁Cayden Cox™️ (@CaydenCox51) June 11, 2019
— Arnaud LaClope🚭 (@ArnaudTremblay1) June 11, 2019
— mad-liberals (@mad_liberals) June 11, 2019
— Adan Salazar (@AdanSalazarWins) June 11, 2019
— Kyle Rogers (@KyleTheStud123) June 11, 2019
— Nick Kurtz (@KingofAutumn96) June 11, 2019
#interviewWars pic.twitter.com/1klhUoZnSp
— Paul (@TheRealPaulReam) June 11, 2019
— My King (@timmcal) June 11, 2019
— James Fey (@JdFey) June 11, 2019
— J. Grungy Nerfherdski (@JayCheckov) June 11, 2019
I'll leave this here… pic.twitter.com/YuTpzhSEHF
— GeekStream Animation (@GeekStreamAnima) June 11, 2019
— JW Hopp (@hopptax) June 11, 2019
— Never stop never stopping! (@NewTimesRomani) June 11, 2019
— ClicK N DraG (@mickey48oz) June 11, 2019
— Patriot Tony🇺🇸 (@tony_patriot) June 11, 2019
Watch segments from the Infowars-Crowder encounter: