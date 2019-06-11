Change My Meme: Best Alex Jones/Steven Crowder Memes

Infowars founder Alex Jones briefly joined conservative commentator Steven Crowder’s “Change My Mind” event outside Google’s headquarters in Austin, Texas, and the internet loved every minute of it.

Alex Jones began trending on Twitter just minutes after appearing on Crowder’s stream.

Crowder tweeted out two pictures from Tuesday’s event soon after; one with the two conservative personalities in discussion, another with Alex Jones being…well, Alex Jones.

“Whatever you do, make sure this never, EVER becomes a meme,” Crowder said.

The internet immediately sprang into action, unleashing dank memes upon the world:

Watch segments from the Infowars-Crowder encounter:


